Microsoft adds new, lower-cost Surface models to its line-up

Microsoft quietly tweaked its Surface line-up this week, adding two new less expensive models to the line-up.

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has added a new entry-level Surface Book 2 PC, priced at $1,199 for the 13.5-inch model. This introductory model is $300 cheaper than the previous low-end Surface Book 2 model, at $1,499.

The $1,199 model has a 7th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. To merit the price drop, Microsoft cut the amount of storage from what was previously the entry-level model to 128GB from 256GB, as noted by The Verge.

Microsoft also introduced a $799 version of the Surface Laptop that includes a Kaby Lake Core m3 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Until today, the cheapest model Surface Laptop was $999, and included a Core i5 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, as noted by Windows Central.

Microsoft's new Surface additions come the same week that the company disclosed as part of its Q2 FY 2018 earnings that sales of Surface devices were down. Surface contributed $1.3 billion in revenues for the quarter, which was a one percent increase from the year-ago quarter in spite of the introduction of several brand-new models in calendar 2017.