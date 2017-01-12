Microsoft adds StaffHub staff-management app to Office 365

Microsoft is adding access to its StaffHub staff-management application to several of its Office 365 business plans.

Credit: Microsoft

StaffHub, which Microsoft made available as a public preview last September, is for managers who need to develop, update and manage shift schedules for their "deskless worker" team members. Employees can access and interact with this information from StaffHub mobile apps on their iOS and Android devices (as well as from a Web version of the app).

StaffHub is available today, January 12, for Office 365 customers with K1, E1, E3 or E5 plans. Team managers can sign in at staffhub.ms, and employees can download the free app on iOS or Android. Each team member and manager using StaffHub needs to have an Office 365 account.

As Microsoft notes in its frequently asked questions section of its blog post about the new app, "Microsoft StaffHub is on by default, and IT admins can turn it off for their organization at any time by going to staffhub.ms/admin and setting Enable Microsoft StaffHub to Off."