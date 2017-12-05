Microsoft Azure is first global cloud provider to deploy AMD EPYC processors

Video: AMD vs Intel: Are you in the market for a new desktop processor?

Microsoft is the first global cloud provider to turn to AMD's EPYC platform to power its data centers.

AMD EPYC 7551 processors -- which feature a base clock speed of 2.2Ghz and a maximum single-core turbo frequency of 3.0GHz -- are powering Microsoft the next generation L-Series Azure virtual machines.

The EPYC 7551 allows for 33 percent more connectivity than any other 2-socket solution currently available, and the silicon supports Azure premium storage disks and accelerated networking capabilities to offer the highest throughput of any cloud.

The Lv2 VMs will be available starting at eight and ranging to 64 vCPU sizes, up to 15TB of local disk resources, and with the largest size featuring direct access to 4TB of memory.

"We are extremely excited to be partnering with Microsoft Azure to bring the power of AMD EPYC processors into their datacenter," said Scott Aylor, corporate vice president and general manager of Enterprise Solutions. "There is tremendous opportunity for users to tap into the capabilities we can deliver across storage and other workloads through the combination of AMD EPYC processors on Azure. We look forward to the continued close collaboration with Microsoft Azure on future instances throughout 2018."

