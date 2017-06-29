Microsoft buys cloud-monitoring vendor Cloudyn

Microsoft is acquiring Cloudyn, a cloud monitoring and analytics firm with which it has partnered previously, for an undisclosed amount.

By for All About Microsoft | | Topic: Cloud

Microsoft is acquiring Israeli cloud-monitoring software-as-a-service vendor Cloudyn.

microsoftbuyscloudyn.jpg

Terms of Microsoft's Cloudyn purchase, announced June 29, were not disclosed.

Cloudyn provides cloud monitoring and analytics around consumption, cost and performance of multiplatform hybrid cloud deployments. Its service helps businesses and service providers with cost allocation, chargeback and other cloud-consumption calculations.

Cloudyn's service works with Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, Openstack and various cloud containers. Cloudyn has a tailored offering for Microsoft Azure Cloud Solution Providers, which it announced in March 2017 as a beta. The Cloudyn for Azure CSP allows partners to monitor customer deployments, support custom pricing models, manage subscription and billing portals and provide other services, according to the write up on Cloudyn's site.

"Cloudyn gives enterprise customers tools to identify, measure and analyze consumption, enable accountability and forecast future cloud spending," said Jeremy Winter, Director of Program Management for Azure Security and Operations, in Microsoft's post announcing the deal.

Microsoft officials did not provide specifics regarding plans for integrating Cloudyn into Microsoft's line-up. They also did not comment on whether Cloudyn will continue to support multi-vendor clouds, though given the way Microsoft operates these days, I'd be surprised if that won't be continued.

special feature

Integrating the Hybrid Cloud

As far and fast as cloud computing is embedding itself into the enterprise, there remain many cloud-resistant applications and services.

Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All