Microsoft buys cloud-monitoring vendor Cloudyn

Microsoft is acquiring Israeli cloud-monitoring software-as-a-service vendor Cloudyn.

Terms of Microsoft's Cloudyn purchase, announced June 29, were not disclosed.

Cloudyn provides cloud monitoring and analytics around consumption, cost and performance of multiplatform hybrid cloud deployments. Its service helps businesses and service providers with cost allocation, chargeback and other cloud-consumption calculations.

Cloudyn's service works with Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, Openstack and various cloud containers. Cloudyn has a tailored offering for Microsoft Azure Cloud Solution Providers, which it announced in March 2017 as a beta. The Cloudyn for Azure CSP allows partners to monitor customer deployments, support custom pricing models, manage subscription and billing portals and provide other services, according to the write up on Cloudyn's site.

"Cloudyn gives enterprise customers tools to identify, measure and analyze consumption, enable accountability and forecast future cloud spending," said Jeremy Winter, Director of Program Management for Azure Security and Operations, in Microsoft's post announcing the deal.

Microsoft officials did not provide specifics regarding plans for integrating Cloudyn into Microsoft's line-up. They also did not comment on whether Cloudyn will continue to support multi-vendor clouds, though given the way Microsoft operates these days, I'd be surprised if that won't be continued.