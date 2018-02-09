Microsoft delivers public preview of Dynamics 365 for Marketing for SMBs

It's been quite a while in coming, but Microsoft's Dynamics 365 for Marketing service finally is available in public preview.

Dynamics 365 for Marketing is Microsoft's marketing module aimed at small-to-midsize businesses. (Microsoft advises enterprise customers using Dynamics to go with Adobe's Marketing Cloud instead.) Dynamics 365 for Marketing also is meant to be the replacement for Microsoft's Dynamics Marketing offering -- which was built on Microsoft's Marketing Pilot marketing-automation acquisition's technology.Microsoft officials said in 2016 they were discontinuing that product.

Dynamics 365 for Marketing supports multi-channel campaigns (email/social/SMS), lead management, event management, marketing analytics and integration with Dynamics 365 for Sales. It sounds like LinkedIn integration around account-based-targeting, will be beefed up in this application as it moves forward, according to MSDynamicsWorld.com.

Microsoft is aiming to make Dynamics 365 for Marketing generally available around April 2018, officials told MSDynamicsWorld. The preview is currently available in the US, Australia, Canada, Japan and a number of European countries.

Microsoft has been working on a new, Microsoft-built Dynamics Marketing app for the last few years. Back in December 2016, a list of its features leaked. Microsoft had been hoping to deliver Dynamics 365 for Marketing in Spring 2017.

Last year, Microsoft completely revised its Dynamics strategy, moving to more of a "buffet" of modules and services. For SMBs, Microsoft ended up delivering the on-premises version of its Dynamics NAV 2018 product at the end of last year; a cloud version of that product is due in the first half of calendar 2018.