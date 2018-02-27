Microsoft heads toward Windows 10 'Redstone 4' completion with test Build 17110

Microsoft is still adding new features to its latest Windows 10 Redstone 4 test builds, even though it's quickly approaching March, the month when it will likely finalize its latest feature update.

On February 27, Microsoft rolled out a new Windows 10 Redstone 4 test build (No. 17110) to Fast Ring testers. This build includes a couple of new enterprise features, as well as new Windows Container images of Server Core and Nano Server for Docker for Windows users.

As of this build, enterprises can now run custom actions/scripts during a feature update. Via this feature, Setup will execute custom actions during two update phases. And with Build 17110, enterprises also can run post-rollback scripts to run in admin context or system context.

Beyond that, Build 17110 includes a lot of fixes in the look and feel of the OS, as well as in other areas. Today's blog post about the new build also includes a few known issues worth checking out before attempting to install the build.

Redstone 4 is expected to be finalized in March and to begin rolling out to mainstream users around April 2018.