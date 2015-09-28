Microsoft makes another CRM-related acquisition

Many of Microsoft's recent acquisitions have been of companies and/or technologies meant to bolster its Dynamics CRM product family. On September 28, Microsoft made another acquisition in this vein.

Microsoft has purchased "key product and technology assets" of Adxstudio, a Web CRM portal and application lifecycle management provider.

Adxstudio also is a long-time Microsoft CRM and application-development partner with headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan. Neither Microsoft nor Adxstudio is disclosing the value of the acquisition.

The company's web portals product is designed to turn Dynamics CRM into an application platform, and is available in cloud-hosted form.

In March Microsoft acquired intellectual property from Fusion Software-- specifically the Mojo Surveys product for building questionnaire forms inside Dynamics CRM and automating data-collection processes. Microsoft bought field-service management vendor FieldOne in July. In August, Microsoft bought sales gamification vendor Incent Games.

Last year Microsoft bought customer-care vendor Parature,

Microsoft also announced it has bought several apps and add-ins for Project Online from other Microsoft partners: Sensei Project Solutions Inc. and Projectum ApS. Microsoft and its partners are not disclosing the value of the deal.

Sensei Task Master, available for iPhone, Android and Windows Phone, can be used to enter timesheets and update task statuses. Seinsei Project Dashboard is an iPad app for project management. Seinsei Portfolio Dashboard, an app for iPad and Project Onlie, provides PPM reports.

Projectum's Project Financials app allows user to work with time-phased cost data and can be used to manage project costs, benefits and forecasts. And Projectum's Project Snapshot add-in is for creating snapshots of all project-level information, including budget, costs, KPIs and more.