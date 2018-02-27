Microsoft offers private preview of Windows 10 IoT Core on NXP processors

Microsoft and NXP on Tuesday announced a private preview of Windows 10 IoT Core on NXP i.MX 6 and i.MX 7 processors. Microsoft also committed that the next releases of Windows 10 IoT Core and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise will offer 10 years of support.

First released in 2015, Windows 10 IoT Core is an edition of Windows 10 designed for building smart things and optimized for intelligent edge devices.

"The i.MX product portfolio is one of the most popular IoT processor families in the industry and this enables Windows IoT developers to create a broader variety of high performance, power optimized, and industrial grade devices," David Lemson, partner director for Windows 10 IoT, wrote in a blog post.

Lemson noted that Windows 10 IoT Core uses capabilities of the i.MX 6 and i.MX 7 processors to enable trusted I/O, working to ensure that malicious applications or rogue actors are unable to tamper with the physical control of a device even if they infiltrate the operating system software.

