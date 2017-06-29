Microsoft partners with Token on biometric ring for logging into Windows 10

Microsoft may have stepped back from building its own wearable devices (at least for now), but it is still working with some vendors in the space.

Microsoft's latest partner here is Token, the maker of the Token biometric ring. Token will use Microsoft's Windows Hello authentication technology to allow those wearing the rings to log in automatically to Windows 10 devices.

"We're thrilled to work with Token to make the Windows Hello experience even better," said Microsoft execs in a June 29 blog post. "With its simple design, Token - a biometric identity ring changing the way you prove and protect your identity by streamlining the process of authentication throughout your day - logs you into Windows 10 seamlessly in a way that feels natural and familiar."

Token uses a fingerprint sensor on the inside of the ring. As long as users keep the ring on, they can authenticate with a hand tap. Once the ring is off, Token locks users' credentials. Windows Hello can use face or fingerprint recognition to authenticate users in lieu of passwords.

Token rings can be used in place of Visa or Mastercards, house keys, smart car keys, passwords and desktop login passwords, among other applications.

The Token rings are set to start shipping in December 2017, beginning in the U.S. They will be available outside the U.S. starting in 2018. Preorders are already available.

The rings start at $249 (with various finishes adding $50 to the base price). Accessories like a $100 door lock and $100 car lock are available.