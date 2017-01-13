Microsoft rolls out second Windows 10 Creators Update test build in a week

Just three days after releasing a Windows 10 Creators Update test build chock-full of new features, Microsoft is releasing another new test build, but this time to both PC and Mobile Fast Ring testers.

On the heels of Windows 10 test Build 15002, which Microsoft delivered on January 9 to Fast Ring PC Insiders only, Microsoft rolled out 15007 on January 12.

This new build has quite a few new features, especially for Windows 10 phone users who haven't had a new Windows 10 test build in weeks.

On PCs, Microsoft has added some new capabilities for discovering and enrolling in Windows Hello facial recognition. There's an improved progress indicator when signing in, plus visual guidance for tracking faces in real time.

On PCs, Cortana can now help users pick up where they left off by displaying quick links in the Action Center designed to help users get back to the Edge sites or other documents they've been most recently using.

Build 15007 adds the ability to share tabs in Edge and to more easily import settings from other browsers to Edge.

On Windows 10 Phones running 15007, users can sign into Cortana with work or school accounts instead of their Microsoft Accounts. There are also new options to set recurring time-based Cortana reminders.

With 15007, phone users can now reset apps back to their original state, as they already can on PCs running Windows Anniversary update.Mobile testers now can sync settings using Azure Active Directory using Enterprise State Roaming. Users can sync passwords, Wi-Fi profiles, browser favorites and other app data. And they now can use the new Payment Request API for web payments that was added for PC users with Build 15002.

For a list of other updates and known issues for both PC and Mobile 15007 builds, check Microsoft's January 12 blog post.

Windows 10 Creators Update is expected to be released some time in April 2017, according to various reports.