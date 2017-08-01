Microsoft rolls out Surface Plus financing, support programs

Microsoft is introducing updated financing and support programs for consumers and small/mid-size businesses.

Credit: Microsoft

Called Surface Plus and Surface Plus for Business, the two programs are available in the U.S. only as of noon ET on August 1. The plans can be purchased in the U.S. Microsoft brick-and-mortar stores or online at Microsoft.com.

Students seem to be one of the primary, if not the main, target of the new Surface Plus program.

Surface Plus offers users a 24-month payment plan at zero percent APR. Customers have the option to upgrade to the latest Surface after 18 months. Customers can add the Microsoft Complete extended service plan for an additional cost.

Microsoft also seems to be replacing its Surface Membership program with "Surface Plus for Business." (I say seems because Microsoft says SMBs currently enrolled in the Surface Membership program "will now enjoy the same enterprise-grade services and support under the Surface Plus for Business Plan." Sounds like just a new name to me. I've asked Microsoft for clarification. No word back so far.)

The Surface Plus for Business plan includes financing for all of the different Surface device types, including a 55-inch Surface Hub.

Business users can choose 18-, 24- or 30-month financing periods, plus upgrade to newer model devices after 12 months on a 24-month deal or after 18 months on a 30-month option. It allows users to combine as many Surface devices as they want into a single agreement, mixing and matching different Surface models. And for an additional fee, business users can add Microsoft Complete for Business extended service plans with accidental damage protection coverage.

Last year, Microsoft introduced its Surface as a Service leasing program, which offered business users a way to pay to lease and upgrade Surface devices and various Microsoft cloud services. I'm also not sure how/if today's new programs relate to Surface as a Service. I have a question into Microsoft about this, as well.