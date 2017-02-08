Microsoft rolls out Windows 10 Creators test build 15031 for PCs

Microsoft has released a new Windows 10 Creators Update build, 15031, to PC testers in the Fast Ring.

Today's build has a couple new features, plus quite a few fixes.

New in this build is support for what Microsoft is calling the Compact Overlay window. When an app window enters this mode, it will be shown above other windows, preventing it from getting blocked. Microsoft is planning to take advantage of this mode with its own Movies & TV and Skype Preview apps "in the near future," according to the February 8 blog post about Build 15031.

Dynamic Lock, a feature that automatically locks users' Windows 10 PCs after 30 seconds when they are not around -- based on the proximity of a Bluetooth-paired phone -- is new in this build.

There are quite a few fixes in this build, itemized in today's post, including some that improve games performance, app resizing and more.

As with recent builds, testers may not see download progress accurately reflected by the download progress indicator. Microsoft is advising those who seem to be stuck at 0 or other percentages to ignore the indicator and be patient. Other known issues are listed in the blog post, as well.

Microsoft officials said today that the Windows 10 Creators Update software development kit is feature-complete, as of this point. Microsoft is expected to begin rolling out the Windows 10 Creators Update release in early April 2017.