Microsoft SharePoint-OneDrive sync now due in January 2017

Microsoft is slightly pushing back general availability of its SharePoint-OneDrive sync capability, officials disclosed in a timeline update on Dec. 20.

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is also releasing a standalone OneDrive sync client for Mac that users can deploy and manage outside the Mac App Store starting Tuesday, according to a blog post.

A number of users have been awaiting the ability to sync SharePoint sites directly to OneDrive. Microsoft executives said in April that Microsoft's goal was to enable SharePoint Online document library sync to OneDrive for Business in preview form in the third quarter of 2016 (which it did in September), with general release by the end of 2016.

In Tuesday's blog post, Stephen Rose -- who is now the director of OneDrive product marketing -- blogged:

"We remain committed to providing a reliable and performant sync experience for all your Office 365 files and continue to refine the public preview to meet our quality expectations. We're on target to make this capability generally available in January."

Rose also said the new standalone OneDrive sync client for Mac is aimed at admins who "do not want to utilize the Mac App Store to deploy and distribute software due to its (the Mac App Store's) limitation." The OneDrive sync client for Mac can be downloaded here.

There's also a more detailed activity center view included in the latest OneDrive sync clients for Macs and PCs, the post notes.

Microsoft has been working for the past year to improve its cloud storage and sync story for business customers.