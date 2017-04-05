Microsoft starts making available Windows 10 Creators Update, tooling

Microsoft is starting to make Windows 10 Creators Update available for download to PC users who just don't want to wait until the start of the rollout to mainstream users.

Microsoft officials said last week they'd make Windows 10 Creators Update -- also known as 1703 and/or Build 15063 -- available to technically savvy users starting April 5 using the Windows 10 Update Assistant tool or Media Creation tool. (These tools are not for Enterprise or Education Editions.)

The official release to mainstream users kicks off April 11 and will likely take several months to occur, with the feature update being throttled, as was the Anniversary Update, officials have said.

(If you're wondering what's new in this very consumer-/gaming-focused version of Windows 10 for IT pros, there's a good rundown in this TechNet article.)

Today, April 5, also turns out to be the day Microsoft made the final Creators Update release (Enterprise, Education and IoT Core) available to MSDN/TechNet subscribers. Those wanting/needing to get Windows 10 from the Volume License Service Center (VLSC) will have to wait until May 1 for it to show up, sources have told me.

I haven't heard/seen Microsoft officials say when the HoloLens will be updated to the Creators Update release. Surface Hub also is supposed to be getting it some time soon (no official date yet). Windows Phone users with eligible handsets are supposed to begin getting Windows 10 Creators Update starting April 25.

Microsoft also is making a cumulative update with more fixes available to those who are downloading the final Creators Update bits.

Microsoft also released today the final version of the Windows 10 Creators Update software development kit, along with an update to Visual Studio 2017 designed to support the final Creators SDK.