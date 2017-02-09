Microsoft starts turning on its Cortana suggested reminders email feature

Microsoft is starting to make available the updated Cortana suggested reminders functionality that the company announced last January.

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft officials said last year that they intended to make Cortana's reminders capability smarter by making reminders more proactive. Specifically, Cortana would be able to review and suggest new reminders based on emails that users send (with users' permission), officials said at the time.

Microsoft is using machine-learning techniques to identify languages in emails that suggest time commitments (such as "I'll finish this blog post before the end of the day"). Cortana will proactively ask users if they want to set reminders based on that language.

Microsoft officials said today, February 9, that Cortana's suggested reminders are beginning to roll out in the U.S. on Windows 10 with support coming to iOS and Android "in the coming weeks." The feature currently works with Outlook.com and Office 365 work and school email addresses with support for other unspecified email services "coming soon."

To try out the new feature, users need to be signed into Cortana and have provided communications consent. Users need to have their Outlook.com or Office 365 work or school account connected through the connected services secion in Cortana's notebook.