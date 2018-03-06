Microsoft targets university students with new Azure for Students plan

Microsoft is adding a second student-focused plan for Azure to its line-up, which includes free access to a number of the company's AI services.

By for All About Microsoft | | Topic: Cloud

Microsoft is looking to bring more users into the Azure fold by targeting university students with a new plan.

azureforstudents.jpg
Credit: Microsoft

Cloud TV

How business leaders are embracing cloud services

How business leaders are embracing cloud services

The cloud is disrupting traditional operating models for IT departments and entire organizations.

Read More

Last week, Microsoft introduced a new Azure for Students offering. This complements the existing Azure for Students Starter plan -- the rebranded Imagine subscription for Azure. (This Imagine subscription was formerly part of DreamSpark, which was discontinued/rebranded to Imagine in 2016.)

The Azure for Students plan gives those with a verifiable school address full access to more than 25 Azure services -- including some AI ones -- for free, plus $100 in credit.

Here is what's included in both of these student plans:

Azure for Students (for University students, 18+ years old)

  • $100 in credit to be used within the first 12 months
  • Access to over 25 free products plus select free services (full list in FAQ). Including but not limited to: 10 web, mobile, or API apps with Azure App Service with 1 GB storage; 30,000 transactions per month processing at 20 transactions per minute with Face API; 750 hours of Azure B1S General Purpose Virtual Machines for Linux; Free 2 million characters included for Translator Text API; Machine Learning with 100 modules and 1 hour per experiment with 10 GB included storage
  • No Credit Card required
  • FAQ

Azure for Students Starter (for high school or secondary students in addition to university students)

  • Limited to web and mobile app development scenarios
  • Limited collection of free products including Azure App Services, Visual Studio Team Services, and Notification Hubs
  • No Credit Card required
  • FAQ

Related Topics:

Microsoft Digital Transformation Data Centers CXO Innovation Storage
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All