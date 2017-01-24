Microsoft turns on Office 365 in its managed German datacenters



Microsoft is making Office 365 available to European users from its German datacenters as of today, January 24.

Microsoft is calling the version of Office 365 that's available here "Office 365 Germany." Power BI Pro, Microsoft's business analytics tools suite, is available from Microsoft Cloud Germany as of today, as well.

As Microsoft announced last year, its German datacenters provide users with an option to store their data at rest exclusively in Germany. Microsoft partnered with T-Systems International GmbH, a Deutsche Telekom subsidiary, to act as a data trustee.

The two Microsoft German datacenters, located in Magdeburg and Frankfurt, will host Azure, Office 365, and Dynamics 365, while providing users the option of having their data-access controlled by T-Systems acting as the trustee, rather than Microsoft.

Microsoft made Azure the first service available from its German datacenters in September 2016. Dynamics 365 will be generally available in the Germany datacenters "later in the first half of this year."

"Microsoft is expecting Office 365 Germany to "help address the needs of the most regulated organizations, such as in public sector and financial services, in Germany, the European Union (EU), and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA)," according to today's announcement.

