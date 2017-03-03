Microsoft turns the bug-fixing crank with more new Windows 10 Creators Update test builds

Microsoft is continuing to stamp out lots of bugs with its latest round of Windows 10 Creators Update test builds for Fast Ring Insiders.

On March 3, Microsoft released Windows 10 Build 15048 for PCs and 15047 for phones. This is Microsoft's second new Windows 10 Creators Update Fast Ring build for PC testers this week; the first, Build 15046, was on Tuesday, February 28.

The list of fixes for PCs in today's build includes a variety of UWP app, Edge browser, Cortana and notification center issues, among others. Windows 10 Mobile testers received a fix that allows Microsoft Wallet to work again, as well as other fixes for Edge, Action Center and more.

The list of known issues for today's builds is worth checking before installing.

I'm curious whether some of the new Windows 10 Creators Update controls that Microsoft outlined earlier this week will light up with today's test builds. Microsoft officials said earlier this week they would be providing more granular controls around update installation settings and the privacy upgrade experience via a new build this week.

I also would think that Microsoft is now using its Unified Update Platform (UUP) delivery mechanism for today's builds, based on the company's blog post yesterday, which said the team was set to start using differential packages to deliver full PC and phone Insider test builds.

Microsoft announced plans for UUP last year and began using that technology to delivery monthly security/reliability rollups to Insiders. But to date, it hasn't used UUP to deliver full test builds. (The first time non-testers/mainstream users will see feature updates as smaller/differential builds will be in moving from Creators Update to Redstone 3 later this Fall.)

Microsoft is expected to begin rolling out the Windows 10 Creators Update to mainstream users in April, which would imply that the Windows team is closing in on declaring one of these updates as the official Creators Update build.

Here's a round up from my ZDNet colleague Ed Bott of some of the new features and functionality that will be in Windows 10 Creators Update.