Microsoft's 2016: Windows 10 foibles and futures are the big stories

Microsoft's ongoing move to reposition itself as a cloud-first/mobile-first vendor continued in 2016. But readers of "All About Microsoft" here on ZDNet remained most interested in Windows 10's rollout and futures this past year.

Credit: ZDNet

While it's Microsoft's commercial cloud story that many investors and analysts are watching most closely, Microsoft's moves as the Windows company are what had -- and will likely continue to have -- the most direct impact on its customers and partners in 2016 and 2017.

The most trafficked posts on my blog in the past year indicate where readers' interests are. Here are the top 20 posts for this site in calendar 2016, with the most popular listed first.

Windows 10 dominated my blog's most-read posts list in 2015, too. Interestingly, in 2016, a story with a Windows 7 angle was No. 1 again this year, as it was last year, too.

Microsoft's decision to make Windows 10 a nearly-impossible-to-refuse update via some rather underhanded tactics was, understandably, a hot topic among All About Microsoft readers.

During a recent appearance on the "Windows Weekly" podcast, Microsoft Chief Marketing Officer Chris Capossela admitted Microsoft was, at least at one point, too aggressive with its Windows 10 upgrade push. (I'd argue the entire upgrade push was too aggressive, but Capossela claimed for a lot of the year Microsoft "got it right.")

Readers are interested in Microsoft's next moves in the Windows 10 space, with Redstone 2 (a k a the Creators Update) coming in the Spring of 2017 and Redstone 3 due in the Fall of next year.

How and when Microsoft steps back into the mobile device space remains a topic of interest, as did my decision to finally throw in the towel and leave Windows Phone for an Android device, the Nexus 6P. I continue to run many Microsoft services on my Android phone and very few Google ones.

In 2017, I'm expecting to be writing about a bunch of new Microsoft-branded hardware, more open source stories along the lines of SQL Server on Linux and definitely more than a bit about the company's doings on the machine-learning front.

Thanks for another fun and interesting year of Microsoft watching, and for all the tips, meet-ups and Twitter convos.