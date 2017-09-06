Microsoft's Azure App Service developer platform now available on Linux

Microsoft is making its Azure App Service generally available on Linux as of today, September 6.

Credit: Microsoft

Azure App Service is Microsoft's cloud application development, update, and hosting service. It enables developers to create cloud apps for a variety of web and mobile clients.

Microsoft initially launched Azure App Service in March 2015. The unified service combined the previously separate Azure Websites/Web Apps, Mobile Services and BizTalk Services. The unified service provided a common app-hosting, runtime and extensibility model and was aimed at developers interested in building web apps, mobile apps, business apps, and so-called API apps.

On Linux, Azure App Service includes the Web App for Containers capability. Developers have the option of bringing their own Docker-formatted container images supporting Java, Python and Go. The service also includes built-in image support for ASP.NET Core, Node.js, PHP and Ruby on Linux. Pre-built packages for WordPress, Joomla, and Drupal are in the Azure Marketplace and can be deployed to App Service.

The idea of Azure App Service is to allow developers to leave the underlying infrastructure, application environment and maintenance to Microsoft. Those who want more control can SSH into their applications for full remote access to administrative commands.

An overview of Azure App Service on Linux, plus some possible use cases, is available on the Azure blog.