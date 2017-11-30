Microsoft's Edge browsing apps generally available for iOS, Android

Microsoft announced in October previews of new Edge browser apps for iOS and Android. On November 30, Microsoft officials are announcing that these apps are no longer in preview and are generally available for users in select markets..

By making Edge apps available on non-Windows operating systems, Microsoft is hoping to do more than give Windows 10 users who use Edge a more convenient way to sync their bookmarks, tabs, etc., across devices.

Microsoft also is doing this to improve its "Continue on PC" feature that it's been touting for Windows 10. With "Continue on PC," users will be able to share a web site, app, photo, and other information from their phones to their Windows 10 PCs in a faster and more seamless way. Microsoft is looking to Continue on PC to help keep Windows PCs relevant in a world where more and more computing is done on mobile devices.

Instead of using the underlying Microsoft EdgeHTML rendering engine, the iOS Edge app uses Webkit like Apple does, and the Android Edge app uses the Chromium Blink engine.

The non-preview version of the apps will be available from the Google Play Store and Apple iTunes store for download for free.

Microsoft officials have added a couple of new features to the Edge apps since the initial preview launch, including support for roaming passwords (save a password on a phone and it is remembered on the PC), plus a Dark Theme option.

Edge for iOS is available in the U.S. (English), China (Simplified-Chinese), France (French) and the UK (English). Edge for Android is available in the United States (English), Australia (English) Canada (English and French), China (Simplified-Chinese), France (French), India (English) and the UK (English). More markets and languages will be supported in the future, Microsoft officials said.