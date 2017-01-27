Microsoft's latest Windows 10 Creators Update test build: New privacy settings, game features

Microsoft's latest Windows 10 Creators Update test build for PC Fast Ring testers adds a number of new gaming-related features, plus previously disclosed changes to Microsoft's privacy settings.

Released on January 27, Build 15019 add the new, more granular privacy settings that Microsoft officials outlined recently to the set-up experience.

The new build also includes an updated Wi-Fi connectivity capability to make it easier for out of the box set-up. There are some other new look-and-feel adjustments to the out-of-the-box experience in this build, too.

Today's build adds support for built-in Beam game streaming. (Microsoft acquired Beam in August 2016.) It also adds a new, consolidated Gaming setting to Windows 10. With today's update, the settings for Game bar, GameDVR, Game Mode and broadcasting and streaming features are all going to be here, though some may not be visible in today's build, according to Microsoft. Game Mode, which optimizes Windows 10 PCs for improved Game performance, is enabled as of this build.

As of today's test build, Microsoft has added support for Microsoft Edge to read aloud users' ebooks. Microsoft added basic ebook support to Windows 10 Creators update with the previous test build. This feature will also work on non-store EPUB files opened using Edge.

Microsoft is renaming the "blue light" feature "night light," as of this build. This feature is meant to control blue-light display settings to make them less harsh. And users can more quickly resize their virtual machine connections in Hyper-V as of this build.

There are other more minor changes and fixes in today's build around games, the Edge browser, high-DPI support and more, all of which are detailed in Microsoft's blog post about today's build.

Testers should definitely check out the known issues before installing this build.

As with the previous Windows 10 test build, the download progress indicator may not be working, Microsoft is warning users. Extensions in Edge don't work with this build. Some popular games may crash with this build. And some Insiders may experience problems connecting to certain Google sites "due to an implementation of a new security model being rolled out to further enhance user security," according to officials. (The workaround is to access these sites from an InPrivate tab.)

All the updates, fixes and known issues are listed in Microsoft's blog post.

Microsoft is believed to be planning to begin rolling out Windows 10 Creators Update to mainstream users in April this year.