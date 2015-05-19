Microsoft's May updates for Intune include new iOS, Android, Windows Phone features

Microsoft is continuing its monthly update pace with its Intune device-management service with a May refresh that includes new iOS, Android and Windows Phone features.
Microsoft will be rolling out its May Intune updates between today, May 19, and May 26. The new features include, according to a new blog post:
- Ability to extend application protection to existing line-of-business apps using the Intune App Wrapping Tool for Android (The Intune App Wrapping Tool for iOS was made available in December 2014.)
- Ability to assign help desk permissions to Intune admins, filtering their view of the Intune admin console to only provide access to perform remote tasks (e.g. passcode reset and remote lock)
- RSS feed notification option added for Intune admin to subscribe to be alerted when new Intune service notifications are available for their service instance
- Improved end user experience in the Intune Company Portal app for iOS with step-by-step guidance added on how to access corporate email by enrolling for management and validating device compliance
- Updated Intune Company Portal app for Windows Phone 8.1 to provide enhanced status notifications for app installations
- New custom policy template for managing new Windows 10 features using Open Mobile Alliance Uniform Resource Identifier (OMA-URI)
- New per-platform mobile device security policy templates for Android, iOS, Windows, and Windows Phone, in addition to new Exchange ActiveSync policy template
- Ability to deploy Google Play store apps that are required/mandatory to install on Android devices
In related news, Microsoft announced last week availability of System Center Configuration Manager 2012 Service Pack 2 and 2012 R2 Service Pack 1, which include some new hybrid features for those using Configuration Manager integrated with Intune -- including the ability to manage Windows 10 and Windows 10 Mobile devices.
Intune is a key component of Microsoft's Enterprise Mobility Suite (EMS), as well as a standalone device-management service. Microsoft is touting its ability to lock down not just devices, but also the files and data on mobile devices, as its selling point for its mobile-management offerings.
