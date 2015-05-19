Microsoft's May updates for Intune include new iOS, Android, Windows Phone features

Microsoft is continuing its monthly update pace with its Intune device-management service with a May refresh that includes new iOS, Android and Windows Phone features.

Microsoft will be rolling out its May Intune updates between today, May 19, and May 26. The new features include, according to a new blog post:

In related news, Microsoft announced last week availability of System Center Configuration Manager 2012 Service Pack 2 and 2012 R2 Service Pack 1, which include some new hybrid features for those using Configuration Manager integrated with Intune -- including the ability to manage Windows 10 and Windows 10 Mobile devices.

Intune is a key component of Microsoft's Enterprise Mobility Suite (EMS), as well as a standalone device-management service. Microsoft is touting its ability to lock down not just devices, but also the files and data on mobile devices, as its selling point for its mobile-management offerings.