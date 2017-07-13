Microsoft's newest Windows 10 Fall Creators Update test build adds Mixed Reality tweaks

Microsoft is inching closer to deeming its Windows 10 Fall Creators Update as ready to roll out to mainstream users.

On July 13, Microsoft delivered yet another Windows 10 test build -- No. 16241 -- to PC Insiders in the Fast Ring.This latest build includes a number of Mixed Reality improvements and updates to the Fall Creators Update, which makes sense since Microsoft partners HP and Acer will begin shipping their Mixed Reality headset development kits in August.

Among the Mixed Reality fixes in this build are support for Mixed Reality Motion Controllers over USB (with wireless and Bluetooth support to come "soon"); improved headset stability; speech command improvements; the ability to shared Mixed Reality captures to Facebook and more.

In Build 16241, Microsoft also added the ability to recover pins and passwords from the lock screen. The company also has made some adjustments to delivery optimization with this test build.

In today's blog post accompanying the new test build, Microsoft officials reminded testers that they can download the Canonical Ubuntu Linux distribution from the Windows Store and install it on any Insider preview as of 16215 or more recent.

Microsoft made a number of other fixes to Windows 10, plus some tweaks meant to improve Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app reliability issues with Edge and Photos that testers have noted with recent builds.

Microsoft also released an updated Windows 10 Mobile preview build (15230) today that includes a few fixes and no new features. Given that Windows 10 Mobile is basically on a separate, dead-ended branch, the lack of new features is not surprising. The list of all updates and known issues in both the mobile and PC test builds released today are in Microsoft's blog post.

Microsoft will kick off its second and final week-long bug bash for Windows 10 Fall Creators update on July 14.

Officials have said to expect Microsoft to begin rolling out the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update to mainstream users beginning around September this year.