Microsoft's Windows 10 Creators Update starts rolling out to Surface Hub

The Windows 10 Creators Update release is starting to roll out to Surface Hub users, Microsoft officials said on May 31.

Credit: Microsoft

Windows 10 Creators Update began rolling out for other Microsoft platforms, including PCs, Xbox Ones and Windows Phones, over the past month-plus. Microsoft will release Creators Update to Surface Hub users via a phased approach.

On the Surface Hub, users installing Windows 10 Creators Update will get single sign-on and deeper Office 365 integration; new manageability and security features; and Hub-to-Hub coauthoring.

Access to users' personal content stored in OneDrive; most recently used document panels and integration with Microsoft Teams via Edge are part of the Creators Update on Surface Hub. Microsoft optimized audio for human speech and improved Miracast projection with this update. Skype controls also have been simplified with the Surface Hub Creators Update release, officils said.

The new Microsoft Whiteboard app for Windows 10, which Microsoft debuted on May 23 at its Surface Pro unveiling, will come first to the Surface Hub starting in mid-June as an app update. (Microsoft will make it available for the Surface Studio and Pro some time after that.) Whiteboard will allow users to ink with each other in real time across supported Windows 10 devices. Office 365 subscribers will get "exclusive" capabilities in Whiteboard.

Microsoft is offering a five-year Extended Hardware Service for Surface Hub, officials said.

Surface Hub -- the multitouch conferencing systems available in two flavors (55 and 84 inches) -- launched in late March 2016, after months of delays and a price increase. Surface Hub is Microsoft's successor to its large-screen Perceptive Pixel displays. The Surface Hub systems, which run a custom version of Windows 10, are pre-assembled, customized multi-touch, digital-ink-enabled collaboration systems.