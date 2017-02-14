Mobile data traffic to see five-fold increase in Brazil

Mobile data traffic will see a five-fold boost within the next five years driven by the increasing number of smartphones grow as well as the usage of video , 4G network speeds and the number of connected devices.

The prediction is set in the last edition of the Cisco Visual Networking Index (VNI) Global Mobile Data Traffic Forecast. The report adds that mobile data will account for 20 percent of all IP traffic by 2021.

Back in 2014, Cisco had expected that the representation of mobile broadband in all IP traffic in Brazil would jump from two percent in 2013 to 11 percent in 2018.

In Brazil, mobile data traffic will grow twice as fast as IP traffic between 2016 and 2021, according to the report, which adds that 77 percent of local mobile acesses will be done via a smartphone by 2021, up from 52 percent in 2016.

The significant boost in the volume of mobile applications and the adoption of mobile connectivity by end users are also driving growth of 4G networks and that will be soon be followed by 5G adoption in large scale from 2020.

Statistics by polling firm Nielsen Ibope suggest that 76,1 million of the 125 million Brazilians who own a mobile device have smartphones.