Mophie Powerstation AC: 22,000 mAh battery pack with standard A/C socket

Image: Mophie

Road warriors are often found with battery packs in their bags to keep their devices powered up when a power source is not readily available. Most of these battery packs have USB-A, USB Type C, and microUSB ports for charging mobile devices.

The new Mophie Powerstation AC adds a standard A/C outlet to a 22,000 mAh battery pack. This solves my challenge with using a Surface Pro while on the road and away from a power source. The new battery pack will also be useful for other laptops, tablets, and other devices that do not charge up via some type of USB cable.

The Mophie Powerstation AC also has a USB Type C fast charging port to quickly charge up your smartphone, Pixelbook, or even new Apple MacBook computer. Priority+ Charging is provided so that devices connected to the USB-A port charge before the A/C battery recharges.

100 watts of A/C output are provided to charge up laptops, camera batteries, and other devices that normally plug into a wall outlet.

The Powerstation AC is covered in fabric material to make it a friendly bag companion that won't scratch up other devices while also providing a comfortable grip. It is priced at $199.95 and is available now. I'll be testing one out during CES next week so stay tuned for my hands-on experiences.