Mophie Powerstation AC: 22,000 mAh battery pack with standard A/C socket

There are many choices in portable battery solutions, but not many when it comes to providing a standard A/C outlet for universal use. Mophie, a well-known battery provider, announced a massive battery for all of your devices.

By for The Mobile Gadgeteer | | Topic: Mobility

mophie-powerstation-ac.jpg
Image: Mophie

Road warriors are often found with battery packs in their bags to keep their devices powered up when a power source is not readily available. Most of these battery packs have USB-A, USB Type C, and microUSB ports for charging mobile devices.

on techrepublic

Windows 10: Here are the big new features to look out for in 2018

Windows 10: Here are the big new features to look out for in 2018

Due to the public way in which Windows is tested, we already know about many of the new features headed to Windows 10 next year.

Read More

The new Mophie Powerstation AC adds a standard A/C outlet to a 22,000 mAh battery pack. This solves my challenge with using a Surface Pro while on the road and away from a power source. The new battery pack will also be useful for other laptops, tablets, and other devices that do not charge up via some type of USB cable.

The Mophie Powerstation AC also has a USB Type C fast charging port to quickly charge up your smartphone, Pixelbook, or even new Apple MacBook computer. Priority+ Charging is provided so that devices connected to the USB-A port charge before the A/C battery recharges.

100 watts of A/C output are provided to charge up laptops, camera batteries, and other devices that normally plug into a wall outlet.

The Powerstation AC is covered in fabric material to make it a friendly bag companion that won't scratch up other devices while also providing a comfortable grip. It is priced at $199.95 and is available now. I'll be testing one out during CES next week so stay tuned for my hands-on experiences.

Related Topics:

Apple Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All