More Blundering in the Skype "Community"

Skype has supposedly installed an update to their "Community", the mangled version of their "User Forums". Although there is a long list of supposed "bug fixes" and "imiprovements", I personally don't see any difference in the web pages. They are still difficult to read, difficult to navigate, difficult to search, and impossible to understand. Things have become so desperate that their own "Super Users" have started posting tips about how to access some of the features of the old "User Forums".

Skype continues to do in the forums the same as they do with their program - do nothing at all, or as little as possible, hype it to the max, and publicly congratulate themselves on how hard they work and how much they care about their "beloved users".

It would pay much more in the long term if they took some of this tremendous effort they keep talking about, and put it into real customer support.