More Microsoft predictions from around the Web

Earlier this week, I weighed in with my 10 Microsoft predictions for 2008. A few other Microsoft watchers have done the same. Among some of the other interesting prognostications out there:

Steven Bink: Don't forget about the Windows Server 2008-based bundles that are coming in the new year. Bink mentions Cougar (Windows Small Business Serer 2008); Centro (Windows Essential Business Server 2008; Windows Storage Server 2008; and Windows Unified Data Storage Server 2008.

WindowsConnected: Betas of Windows Server 2008 SP1 and Windows Vista SP2, predicts WindowsConnected's Josh Phillips. (Me? I'll be surprised if there are even private betas of either of these next year, especially given the pace at which Microsoft is developing/testing/rolling out Vista SP1 and XP SP3.)

CRN: "Microsoft will extend the February 2009 system builder deadline for Windows XP Professional," predicts Kevin McLaughlin. "In a sign of the still-strong demand for Windows XP, Microsoft in September extended the deadline for sales of new direct OEM PCs with XP installed from Jan. 31, 2008 to June 30, 2008. Many system builders expect (and hope) that the vendor will soon decide to extend their current Jan. 31, 2009 deadline by at least six months."

Any other crystal-ball gazers out there?