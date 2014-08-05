Moto X gets extended battery and microSD case, Android L update confirmed

Image: Mugen Power

My custom Moto X is one of my favorite smartphones , but the battery life just can't compare to devices like the Galaxy S5, LG G3, and HTC One. Thankfully, Mugen just announced the new Mugen Power 2800 mAh Extended Protective battery for the Moto X, more than doubling the battery capacity and providing an external microSD expansion card slot.

Road warriors and power users often look for smartphones with removable batteries and expansion card slots, but the Moto X has neither. Mugen's new $89.50 accessory provides both, extending the usefulness of the Moto X. The Moto X is also appealing because of the form factor so it will be interesting seeing how large the battery is when strapped on the Moto X.

Nikolai Lebedovsky, CEO at Mugen Power, states:

Motorola Moto X owners are often reported to complain about short battery life of the device. We worked hard on this project and managed to fit exceptional battery life, additional protection and SD card slot which naturally works with Android into this case. Our solution gives customers added battery life to stay connected longer without recharges and make more with the smartphone than ever before.

Other great news that extends the life of this fantastic device is confirmation that the Moto X will get updated to Android L. BGR reports that a Motorola executive confirmed that the Moto X would be updated. This really isn't that surprising given the fact that the Moto X has been getting Android updates as fast as the Nexus line.

The Moto X is an amazing smartphone and the news today helps convince me to keep it in my active smartphone collection.

