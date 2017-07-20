Moto Z2 Force leak suggests dual cameras, thinner 5.5-inch design

(Image: VentureBeat/Evleaks)

Lenovo-owned Motorola plans to launch a flagship-class smartphone, the Moto Z2 Force, at its product unveiling on July 25 in New York City, according to VentureBeat.

Set to follow the Z2 Play that Motorola launched in June, the Z2 Force will pack a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED OLED display with a 1440p resolution. The Z2 Force is like the 2016 version, with a slim design and support for Moto Mods. However, the new handset will lose 22 percent battery capacity.

VentureBeat reported the Z2 Force will also include a water-repellent nano-coating, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, a 2730mAh battery, dual 12-megapixel rear-facing cameras, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a microSD card slot. Motorola is said to push the Android O update when the handset is launched.

The US version of the Z2 Force will have less beefier specifications. VentureBeat reported 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will be standard in the US, with China customers receiving the larger options.

There's no word on pricing or availability, but we're sure to learn more on July 25. The Moto Z2 Force will be available in Super Black, Fine Gold, and if you're a T-Mobile customer, Lunar Grey.