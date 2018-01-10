Motorola LatAm president becomes European head

Lenovo-owned smartphone maker has appointed Brazilian executive Sergio Buniac to lead its European operations.

Buniac had been serving as president for Latin America since 2012. With the latest appointment, he will hold both positions.

Having joined Motorola in 1996, he became Brazil head in 2007. He then climbed up the ladder and became Southern Cone head in 2011, then got promoted to the post of Latin America president a year later.

Prior to joining Motorola, the executive held leadership roles at IBM and consulting firm Booz­ Allen Hamilton.

Buniac's appointment could be an attempt from Lenovo to replicate in Europe the positive results in mobile phone sales seen in Brazil.

Motorola is a popular brand in Latin America - only Samsung beats it in the region - having sold 68 percent more units in Q1 2017 in comparison to the same quarter in 2016.

Parent Lenovo has also seen a recent improvement in its Brazilian business after years in the red. The Chinese company also ranks third in PC sales in Brazil, behind HP and Dell.