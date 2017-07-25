Motorola reveals Z2 Force Edition, 360-degree camera Mod

At an event in New York City on Tuesday, Motorola announced its latest smartphone and a new 360-degree camera Moto Mod.

The announcement comes shortly after the Moto Z2 Play was released along with a trio of new Moto Mods that connect to the back of the phone and add extra capabilities, such as wireless charging.

The Moto Z2 Force Edition features the same ShatterShield technology as its predecessor and is guaranteed by the company to never crack or shatter.

Specifications

Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Screen: 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560) Super AMOLED with ShatterShield

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Memory: 4GB in the US, 6GB outside the US

Storage: 64GB w/microSD support up to 2TB (128GB in China).

Battery: 2730mAh

Camera: Dual 12-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera

Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 (after Android O update, Bluetooth 5.0), Wi-fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz with MIMO, NFC, A-GPS

Size: 76 x 155.8 x 6.1 mm, 143g

Following industry trends, the Z2 Force Edition has dual rear-facing cameras. Instead of two identical lenses, however, Motorola uses one standard and one monochrome setup on the back. The black and white lens is supposed to aid in depth of field shots, as well as give users the option to capture full or partial black and white photos.

Pre-orders for the Z2 Force Edition across all US carriers begins today and will cost $30 per month on a 24-month payment plan ($720 total). The device will begin shipping on August 10.

The $299 360 Camera Mod will be available for purchase on August 10. The Mod works with all Moto Z devices -- not just the Z2 Force Edition -- via after a software update that should be available by the time the 360 Camera Mod begins shipping.

The Mod uses the same magnetic pins to communicate with the phone, and it uses the default camera application on any of the Moto Z devices. You don't have to install any additional apps to use it.

With the Mod, you can record 4K video in 360 degrees and live stream through "social channels," according to Motorola.

ZDNet will have hands-on coverage and a full review in the near future.

