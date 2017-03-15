Mount Sinai Health System taps Salesforce clouds to coordinate Medicaid care

Mount Sinai Health System is using Salesforce to coordinate and manage the care of more than 350,000 Medicaid recipients, the cloud software company announced Wednesday.

By tapping into the Health Cloud and Community Cloud, the New York-based health system plans to build a mobile, real-time care coordination program for the health care providers and community organizations that are part of the Mount Sinai Performing Provider System (PPS).

Ultimately, the goal is more holistic, efficiently delivered health care that can help the Mount Sinai PPS reach its twin goals: assisting New York City's most vulnerable populations and reducing avoidable hospital use by 25 percent for the next five years.

The Mount Sinai PPS was developed as part of a multi-year overhaul of New York State's Medicaid system that began in 2015. It includes more than 10,000 Medicaid service providers, as well as 200 community organizations like faith-based groups, homeless shelters, housing agencies and substance abuse treatment centers. The PPS treats more than 350,000 people across the New York Metro area.

The Health Cloud, which became generally available last February, was designed for health care entities that need CRM-like tools to keep their focus on patients. Salesforce isn't trying to replace existing electronic health record (EHR) systems, or even import all of the information practitioners are storing in those records. Instead, it's meant to connect the disparate network of organizations involved in treating individuals.

So, for example, if a PPS patient failed to take their medication on time because of work issues, that patient's case manager and doctor could get a full picture of the issue over the Health Cloud.

A few weeks ago, Salesforce explained how it's building out the Health Cloud with new partners and new features like risk segmenting tools, patient targeting and lead conversion data.

"With Salesforce, Mount Sinai is arming thousands of Medicaid providers and community organizations with a more precise view of the demographics, lifestyle and health histories of patients," Dr. Joshua Newman, chief medical officer at Salesforce, said in a statement. "As a result, they'll be able to collaborate more closely and put their patients at the center of care."