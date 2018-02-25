MWC 2018: Telstra to live demo 2Gbps 4G

Telstra has announced that it will be providing live demonstrations of its 2Gbps-capable 4G network during Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona this week in partnership with Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies.

To attain these speeds, Ericsson's 5G-ready baseband is being used in combination with aggregating five 20MHz 4G carriers across three frequency bands, with each carrier using 4x4 Multiple-Input Multiple Output (4x4 MIMO) and 256 Quadrature Amplitude Moderation (256 QAM).

"Last year, we launched the first commercially available gigabit-enabled 4G service. Now, together with Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies, we have doubled those speeds, paving the way for increased capability and performance on 4G today and accelerating the journey towards 5G," Telstra Networks MD Mike Wright said.

According to Wright, Telstra has now deployed gigabit-speed LTE in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide, with the telco planning to commercialise and provide its 2Gbps capability "in selected areas over the coming months".

Devices compatible with 2Gbps LTE speeds will launch later this year, Wright said.

Ericsson head of Product Area Network Systems Joakim Sorelius said the advancements the networking giant has reached with Telstra across 4G are "unprecedented".

"This technology advancement will enable faster mobile broadband speeds and greater network capacity for all customers," Sorelius said.

Telstra and Ericsson had earlier this month announced being the first globally to reach speeds of 2Gbps across Telstra's 4G network using Ericsson's Baseband 6630 and Radio 4415 products, as well as its Gigabit LTE network software; Netgear's Nighthawk mobile router; and Qualcomm's Snapdragon X24 LTE modem.

The 2Gbps announcement came just over a year after Telstra and Ericsson launched gigabit 4G in January 2017.

Telstra also used MWC 2018 to announce its 5G rollout plan, which will see major cities and regional areas gain access to the new network in 2019.

