MWC wrap-up, Galaxy S9 Plus in hand, Vivo's cool tech, Pixelbook Pen (MobileTechRoundup show #425)

MWC is now finished and we wrapped up the latest phone announcements. We are returning a gorgeous device and now actively testing new devices.

Kevin and I kicked off MobileTechRoundup show #425 with some discussions closing out MWC 2018. The show is over and we are now using gear from MWC and CES.

motr-logo1
Image: ZDNet
  • What's with the S9 carrier pricing?
  • Samsung has the best display according to DisplayMate
  • Where is Samsung in the global wearables market?
  • MWC: Vivo phone has a pop-up selfie camera
  • MWC ASUS ZenFone 5 announced with an Apple-like online presentation
  • China: Your phone could put you in detention
  • Kevin bought a Pixelbook Pen for a very specific purpose: working well
  • Got an AW3 with LTE? Check your bill!

Running time: 76 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 65MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

