MWC wrap-up, Galaxy S9 Plus in hand, Vivo's cool tech, Pixelbook Pen (MobileTechRoundup show #425)

Kevin and I kicked off MobileTechRoundup show #425 with some discussions closing out MWC 2018. The show is over and we are now using gear from MWC and CES.
- What's with the S9 carrier pricing?
- Samsung has the best display according to DisplayMate
- Where is Samsung in the global wearables market?
- MWC: Vivo phone has a pop-up selfie camera
- MWC ASUS ZenFone 5 announced with an Apple-like online presentation
- China: Your phone could put you in detention
- Kevin bought a Pixelbook Pen for a very specific purpose: working well
- Got an AW3 with LTE? Check your bill!
Running time: 76 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 65MB)
