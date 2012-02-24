My hour in the Nimble platinum mine with Jon Ferrara

In the Land of Tech Giants, few tower over those who create entire industries and blaze the trails for others to follow. These giants coin new terms, build new platforms, develop new products and meet new needs centering around doing old things in a new way. One such giant is Jon Ferrara, CEO and co-founder of Nimble, the Social CRM.

You might remember Jon's name from his original tech venture, GoldMine.

Jon hasn't ventured far from his Customer Relationship Management (CRM) roots with Nimble, but there's a significant difference between Nimble and all other CRMs on the market. Can you guess what it is?

Yes, it's web-based but that's not what makes it different. There are other web-based CRMs.

Yes, it includes Sales Automation but that's not the difference.

Yes, it integrates Email but that doesn't make it unique either.

What makes Nimble different is that it is an all-inclusive workspace. It integrates your email, your CRM, your Sales Deals, your Contacts and your Social Media connections into a single application. Now, you can turn your connections into customers--customers that you'll have for life.

I'm sold on Nimble as an integrated, unified communications portal. But, it isn't Nimble's revolutionary features or its leading-edge technology that sold me. What sold me on Nimble was Jon Ferrara.

Jon's passion, energy and deep knowledge of CRM had a lot to do with it. But, more than that is his understanding of people. Jon understands people. He knows people. He 'gets' the human condition. One writer calls him a genius.

Jon Ferrara is the kind of person who inspires others and I'm glad he uses his power for good. He has that Carnegiean and Ziglarian charisma that is unquantifiable and yet is so contagious. After speaking with him for an hour, I felt as if I too could revolutionize an industry.

And, revolutionize an industry is exactly what Jon Ferrara is about to do with Nimble. He calls it a Social CRM because of its strong connection with social media--your connections.

There's one thing Jon knows too. People haven't changed. Technology has changed. People buy from people they know. People buy from people they like. Your best advertisement is still word of mouth. Your connections are your network, your associates, your friends and your customers. Selling is all about relationship building.

Nimble allows you to collect all of your relationships into one place. It's your Rolodex, your sales sheet, your briefcase and your sample kit all rolled up into a nice web-based, social media-connected ball.

I wish Jon and his crew much success with his new venture but he doesn't really need my endorsement. This is a man who built a "gold mine" and now heads for platinum in them thar Internet hills. I hope at some point that you have an opportunity to hear him speak. He's found his niche as an entrepreneur and as a visionary but, in my humble opinion, his real calling is in people. He could easily have another career speaking to crowds about how to deal with people.

Take all the marketing courses and all the self-help mumbo jumbo that you can stuff into your head, and then, when you want a real education, call Jon Ferrara. It was the best 59 minutes and 32 seconds I ever spent.

Check out Nimble for yourself and see where it takes you. And, remember that you have a guy like Jon Ferrara behind you.