​Naver to open patent of augmented strength robotic cart

Naver Labs, the research subsidiary of South Korean search giant Naver, has opened the patent and design for its robotic cart, dubbed AIRCART, the company announced.

Third-party developers will be able to use an open kit provided by the firm sometime within the first half of next year to create related robotic products, the company said.

The kit will have the source code, circuit design board, and user guide for the patents.

AIRCART is an electronic cart with physical human-robot interaction technology applied that augments strength.

A strength sensor on the handle reads the user's intention and controls power and direction, and the user can then move heavy items with little exertion.

The cart also has an automatic brake for declining slopes and a power-saving feature. It is being used by local book seller YES24 for the latter's offline shop in the city of Busan.

Naver Labs filed 56 patents back in October for its various robotics technology.

The South Korean search giant is investing heavily in robotics and AI.

It is cooperating with LG Electronics to put its Clova AI platform into the electronics maker's ThinQ Hub AI speaker. It will also be developing IoT devices that use Qualcomm's SoCs.

Naver is the parent company of Japan-based chat giant Line, a rival of Kakao in South Korea.

