​Naver to open patent of augmented strength robotic cart

Naver Labs, the research subsidiary of South Korean search giant Naver, has opened the patent and design for its robotic cart, dubbed AIRCART, the company announced.
Third-party developers will be able to use an open kit provided by the firm sometime within the first half of next year to create related robotic products, the company said.
The kit will have the source code, circuit design board, and user guide for the patents.
AIRCART is an electronic cart with physical human-robot interaction technology applied that augments strength.
A strength sensor on the handle reads the user's intention and controls power and direction, and the user can then move heavy items with little exertion.
The cart also has an automatic brake for declining slopes and a power-saving feature. It is being used by local book seller YES24 for the latter's offline shop in the city of Busan.
Naver Labs filed 56 patents back in October for its various robotics technology.
The South Korean search giant is investing heavily in robotics and AI.
It is cooperating with LG Electronics to put its Clova AI platform into the electronics maker's ThinQ Hub AI speaker. It will also be developing IoT devices that use Qualcomm's SoCs.
Naver is the parent company of Japan-based chat giant Line, a rival of Kakao in South Korea.
PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE
Samsung to launch smart speaker in first half of 2018: Report
There's word Google is also preparing a touchscreen Google Home for early 2018.
Kakao Pay adds offline QR code wire transfers
Kakao Pay customers can use their given QR codes to wire transfer using QR readers in offline settings.
Qualcomm and Line team up for Clova AI platform
Qualcomm's system-on-a-chip will power Internet of Things devices that use Naver and Line's Clova AI platform.
The rise of machine intelligence is often associated with the downfall of humanity, but analysis of clinical data is improving outcomes. That's making doctors more informed, not more redundant, for now.
91% of cybersecurity pros fear hackers will use AI to attack their company (TechRepublic)
Some 87% of companies use artificial intelligence in their cybersecurity strategy, according to Webroot.
Join Discussion