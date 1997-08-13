Net to propel hardware sales - report

The boom in Internet and intranet markets will be great news for makers of internetworking hardware and NC-related hardware. So says market researcher Frost & Sullivan in two separate reports.

In the first, the researcher says that Internet usage will drive sales of standalone routers from companies like Cisco, Bay Networks and 3Com to more than double current European sales to $3.26 billion, or 592,500 units, by 2003. However, the report concludes that switching technologies could threaten routers unless companies get their marketing tactics right.

In the second, the company says that the emergence of NCs and Net PCs could propel sales of high-capacity servers, high-bandwidth networks, and ISDN and ATM connections.

Frost 7 Sullivan can be contacted by telephone on 0171-915 7824.

