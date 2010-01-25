Netezza rolls out Skimmer data warehouse appliance

Netezza launched a new data warehousing appliance, dubbed the Skimmer, to target departments with in an enterprise and small companies.

The appliance is the latest in boxes targeting data warehouses and smaller data marts attached to them. The Skimmer is based on the company's TwinFin software. The overarching goal: Provide analytics that are easy to manage and enable companies to crunch data. Oracle, Teradata, Netezza and others are all targeting the data warehousing market.

Netezza said the Skimmer is the third in a family of next-generation appliances designed to take data warehousing farther down the enterprise food chain.

Here's a look at the specs:

