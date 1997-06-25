Networks '97: Java reaching critical mass in UK

"Java is hitting critical mass and developers re-engineering their environments want help," said Simon Moores, chairman of The Research Group which created the group. "Developers are using technologies from all [Java Forum member] companies and Java has to stay independent."

Responding to a comment that Java development is no longer "all ponytails and sandals", Dominic Storey, Novell director of technology said: "Java is changing its purpose. All Novell engineers are now being trained in Java. It's central to our strategy."

"It's growing faster than I can keep pace," said Victor Aberdeen, Internet product manager at Lotus.

Corporate membership is £595 + VAT for seven named people.

The Java Forum can be contacted by telephone on 01753-842728.