Networks '97: Java reaching critical mass in UK

Disagreements regarding Microsoft's participation aside, Java Forum backers suggest the hyped 'write once, run anywhere' language is ready for prime time in the UK.

By | | Topic: Tech Industry

"Java is hitting critical mass and developers re-engineering their environments want help," said Simon Moores, chairman of The Research Group which created the group. "Developers are using technologies from all [Java Forum member] companies and Java has to stay independent."

Responding to a comment that Java development is no longer "all ponytails and sandals", Dominic Storey, Novell director of technology said: "Java is changing its purpose. All Novell engineers are now being trained in Java. It's central to our strategy."

"It's growing faster than I can keep pace," said Victor Aberdeen, Internet product manager at Lotus.

Corporate membership is £595 + VAT for seven named people.

The Java Forum can be contacted by telephone on 01753-842728.

