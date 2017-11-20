New AMD EPYC-powered HPE VM server is breaking world records

Video: AMD and Intel: Frenemies aligned vs. Nvidia

The new Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) ProLiant DL385 Gen10 server, powered by AMD's EPYC processors, has set new world records in both SPECrate 2017_fp_base and SPECfp_rate2006 benchmarks.

The ProLiant DL385 Gen10 server offers up to 50 percent lower cost per virtual machine along with what AMD describes as "unmatched security for virtualized workloads" through the use of secure encrypted memory and virtualization.

AMD's EPYC silicon allows the HPE DL385 Gen10 to support more virtual machines per server, process more data in parallel, and access more local storage any other silicon.

And it's also breaking world records.

The AMD EPYC model 7601-based HPE DL385 Gen10 system scored 257 on SPECrate2017_fp_base benchmark, and 1980 on SPECfp_rate2006, both of which are higher scores than any other two socket system has acheived.

"HPE is joining with AMD today to extend the world's most secure industry standard server portfolio to include the AMD EPYC processor. We now give customers another option to optimize performance and security for today's virtualized workloads," said Justin Hotard, vice president and GM, Volume Global Business Unit, HPE. "The HPE ProLiant DL385 featuring the AMD EPYC processor is the result of a long-standing technology engagement with AMD and a shared belief in continuing innovation."

The AMD Secure Processor and HPE DL385 also enables:

Secure Encrypted Memory - All the memory or a portion of the memory can be encrypted to protect data against memory hacks and scrapes.

Secure Encrypted Virtualization - VMs have separate encryption keys as does the hypervisor, isolating the VMs from one another and from the hypervisor itself.

"AMD is proud to deliver to HPE a superb balance of high-performance cores, memory, and I/O for optimal performance with AMD EPYC," said Scott Aylor, Corporate VP and GM Enterprise Business Unit at Advanced Micro Devices. "With AMD EPYC the HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 can support more virtual machines per server, process more data in parallel, directly access more local storage, while more securely protecting data in memory."

The HPE ProLiant DL385 Gen10 server powered by AMD EPYC processors will be available from December 2017.

