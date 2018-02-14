New Relic Infrastructure introduces new AWS, Azure, GCP integrations

New Relic on Wednesday announced its Infrastructure platform will gain new service integrations from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and for the first time, Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

The new integrations will enable New Relic customers to observe and alert infrastructure resources, and optimize their organization's spend, according to the company.

The integrations include:

AWS: AWS Elastic Beanstalk, Amazon SES, and Auto Scaling are all generally now available today, according to the company.

Microsoft Azure: Azure App Service, Azure Cosmos DB, Azure Functions, Azure Service Bus, Azure SQL Database, Azure Virtual Machines, and Azure Virtual Network are now generally available. Azure Load Balancer and Azure Storage are in public beta.

GCP: Google Cloud Functions, Google Cloud Storage, and Google Compute Engine are all in public beta.

New Relic hopes through its Infrastructure services, customers can monitor all their cloud services providers from a single window. The company provides enterprises with real-time insights into the performance of their infrastructure, applications and customer experience.

"Our customers' infrastructure is changing so rapidly, it's now even more critical for IT operations to have consistent visibility from one source about the health of these services within the context of the applications they support," Greg Unrein, VP of product management at New Relic, said in a statement. "New Relic Infrastructure provides these teams with instrumentation to understand the relationships between cloud services, application behaviors, and customer experiences which enable them to effectively plan and measure throughout their cloud adoption journey."