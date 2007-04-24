News to know: Q&A with Macbook hacker; Virgin IT; iPhone; Microsoft's Volta; Google Apps

Notable headlines:
Larry Dignan: Virgin America's CIO gets IT greenfield.
Gallery: Windows Home Server - April 2007 CTP Release.
Ryan Naraine: 10 questions for MacBook hacker Dino Dai Zovi. QuickTime bug brought down MacBook. Russinovich: Malware will thrive, even with Vista's UAC.
Mary Jo Foley: 'Volta': Microsoft's dev platform in the Cloud?
Infoworld: AT&T to aim the iPhone at enterprises.
Robin Harris: Power, notebooks and solid state disks.
White House panel pushes new identity fraud laws.
David Berlind: Google Apps will compete with Microsoft. Gallery (right). How did software end up bloated with so many unused features? Here's how. Larry Dignan: Google Apps customers await e-mail migration tool.
Computerworld: Seven steps to a green data center.
GigaOm: Does London Have a Reason to Mesh?
Microsoft business security ready for prime time.
Interactive design blooms in NYU hallways.
Review: OQO model 2 (left).
AP: Texas Instruments 1Q Earnings Fall 12 Percent Amid Inventory Glut.
Juniper Posts Lower 1st-Quarter Profit, Adjusted Earnings Meet Street Estimates.
Dan Farber@SAP's Sapphire:
- SAP aims A1S on demand solution for 2008.
- SAP internalizes social networking for business.
- SAP Sapphire gets underway.
Charlene Li: Forrester’s new Social Technographics report.
Russell Shaw: BlackBerry 8800 live on T-Mobile: pic, specs, pricing here. BlackBerry emails about marital infidelity implicated in NJ Governor’s car crash.
Larry Dignan@Gartner Symposium/ITxpo:
- The next frontier: Infrastructure as a service?
- Hiring talented tech workers: Easier said than done.
- Gartner: Wake up IT managers, you're mediocre (at best).
- Can multimedia make thin clients in (finally)?
Vonage continues legal fight to sign up new customers.
Shadowy shopping at the PC mall. Gallery (lright).
Adrian Kingsley-Hughes: Intel cuts Core 2 Duo and Core 2 Quad prices. Who is worth more, you or AMD?
David Berlind: A pair of Q's, Jack high (Motorola's old and new Qs vs. Samsung's BlackJack).
TheStreet.com: SEC, Apple Ex-CFO Settle. Techmeme on Apple and the SEC.
Ryan Stewart: The how and when of Adobe and Microsoft’s Rich Internet Application technologies. Is Silverlight a Flash competitor or an Ajax play?
Canada, Mexico travel cards under privacy attack.
TechCrunch: PhotoBucket Back on MySpace (I Want To Know The Backstory). Steve O'Hear: MySpace and Photobucket are friends again.
George Ou: Stunning Microsoft Labs Photosynth preview.
Paul Murphy: Sun's middle management.
Photos: Building a foundation for green living (above left). Photos: Natural plastics for eco-conscious consumers (above right).
