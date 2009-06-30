News to know: Windows 7; Dell; IT salaries; Enterprise 2.0

Here are today’s notable headlines. You can get News To Know via email alert and RSS daily. For continuous updates see BNET’s around-the-Web tech coverage.

Mary Jo Foley: One year after Bill Gates' 'retirement': What's different?

Microsoft: Windows 7 Upgrade deal maxes out at 25 PCs

Who here has ever needed to replace the battery in their notebook?

Sam Diaz: Facebook hires former Genentech exec as CFO

Apple makes it official: Steve Jobs is back to work

WSJ: Dell Developing Pocket-Sized Device

Digital Daily: Dell Developing MID (Mobile Internet Disaster)

WSJ: Dell working on mobile Internet device

10 companies agree to standard smartphone charger in Europe

Matthew Miller: Palm gets personal, Apple & RIM don't

SmartPlanet: Deja vu all over again: managing across Generation Gap 2.0

Harry FullerAerosols may not be so helpful

Grace Digital Bravado GDI-IRD4400M--photos (right)

NYT: Keeping News of Kidnapping Off Wikipedia

Dana Blankenhorn: Gatekeepers of open source innovation

Do security and privacy make health IT reform impossible?

Heather Clancy: IBM's latest campaign against paper

Cisco's commodity server foray likely to boost share, but at what cost?

Christopher Dawson: ARRA, affordability driving interest in Latitude 2100

Providence Business Journal: Amazon.com cuts R.I. partners over tax

JkOnTheRun: Palm Pre Build Quality Issues Continue to Slide Out

Joe McKendrickAre we too impatient with SOA?

Rachel King: Promote Systems debuts remote control for DSLRs

Richard Koman: PC makers ask China Premier to stop Green Dam

