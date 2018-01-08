NextVR plans 6DoF, AR support for live VR streaming in 2018

(Image: CNET/CBS Interactive)

NextVR announced at CES 2018 a new six degrees of freedom (6DoF) feature that will immerse viewers past a single view point (3DoF) on its live concert and event streaming platform.

With 6DoF, viewers can look around objects that are obstructing their view, like a referee or spectator during a sports game. The "freedom of movement" will provide a more natural feeling and stronger point of view while using a headset to stream content, NextVR explained.

NextVR said the first 6DoF content will be on-demand experiences, with live 6DoF content rolling out later in 2018. Previous NextVR events won't be updated to support 6DoF, as special cameras are required to capture the 6DoF VR content.

NextVR has previously inked deals with NBA, NFL, Live Nation, FOX Sports, International Champions Cup, and artists to broadcast sporting events and concerts in VR on a consistent schedule.

"VR is the most demanding visual medium ever created and we're just beginning to deliver on its potential to convincingly create experiences that mimic reality," said David Cole, NextVR co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "The ability to move naturally inside the experience and the increased ability to see detail add a critical level of presence and realism."

NextVR said the 6DoF feature will be limited to VR headsets that support motion tracking like the HTC Vive and Oculus VR. NextVR is promising new hardware support, including "affordable and powerful" all-in-one mobile headsets due out this year. There's no word on pricing or specifics.

Further, NextVR is rolling out higher resolution content for its viewers in 2018. The detail capture capability of its proprietary VR cameras and encoder infrastructure has been enhanced to provide higher resolution and higher detailed playout on compatible VR headsets. Next VR said content will be available in high-res in early 2018.

In 2018, NextVR will also rollout AR support, where viewers physical environment and the NextVR content co-exist and interact in real time. It could create some really interesting social features for sporting events and concerts, but NextVR isn't yet detailing exactly how it plans to utilize AR. There's also no word on specific AR headsets.

