No Echo required: Amazon Alexa now available for the Huawei Mate 9

Image: Huawei

Alexa launched only on Echo devices, but has since appeared for Fire TV and Fire tablet owners. Today, we see Huawei become the first to launch Alexa on a smartphone and if you enjoy using Amazon Alexa commands on your Echo then you can now continue with those same commands on your Mate 9.

Huawei Mate 9 review: Meet the new best Android smartphone for business users (RIP, Note 7) At a whopping 5.9 inches, Huawei's latest combines the big screen and big battery of the Mate 8 with the fantastic dual-lens Leica camera of the P9. At just $599.99, it is a compelling offering priced much lower than models released outside the US. Read More

I started using the Huawei Mate 9 last November and continue to be impressed by the long battery life, camera performance, and productivity of the device. At CES 2017 in January, Huawei surprised many of us with the low $599 launch price, see my full review, and announcement that Amazon Alexa would be coming to enhance its capability.

We have been left wondering when Amazon Alexa may finally launch on the Mate 9 and today Huawei announced that the Alexa Huawei app will start appearing in the Google Play Store this afternoon. You will need to install both the Amazon Alexa app and the Alexa Huawei app to take advantage of the Alexa experience on the US version of the Huawei Mate 9.

Alexa is a voice-driven experience, but always listening mode is currently not included in the Alexa Huawei app. You need to first launch the app to enable listening mode and one of the most convenient ways to do this is to use the integrated Qeexo FingerSense functionality found on the Mate 9. Simply reassign one of the four letters (c, e, m, w) to the Alexa Huawei app to quickly launch the app with your knuckle gesture.

The Huawei Mate 9 has four microphones so should be very accurate with Amazon Alexa commands. Combined with the simple knuckle gesture launch, Alexa could become my preferred assistant. I should be getting an APK to test out the app before the public launch later today.

Huawei stated that the Huawei Alexa app will provide the following:

Home Automation : Mate 9 with Amazon Alexa makes it possible to manage your smart home even when you're on-the-go by controlling lights, thermostats, locks, fans, sprinklers and more.

: Mate 9 with Amazon Alexa makes it possible to manage your smart home even when you're on-the-go by controlling lights, thermostats, locks, fans, sprinklers and more. Games/Trivia : Mate 9 with Amazon Alexa can make every trip more entertaining with games like Jeopardy, Magic Door and Twenty Questions.

: Mate 9 with Amazon Alexa can make every trip more entertaining with games like Jeopardy, Magic Door and Twenty Questions. Shopping : Mate 9 with Amazon Alexa makes it easy to get more done using just your voice -- Quickly create lists, order items to be sent to your home, get food delivered or have your favorite coffee ready with Amazon voice shopping, Starbucks, Pizza Hut, Dominos, Amazon Prime restaurants, and more.

: Mate 9 with Amazon Alexa makes it easy to get more done using just your voice -- Quickly create lists, order items to be sent to your home, get food delivered or have your favorite coffee ready with Amazon voice shopping, Starbucks, Pizza Hut, Dominos, Amazon Prime restaurants, and more. Fitness/Health : Mate 9 with Amazon Alexa helps travelers stay fit with access to skills like 7-Minute Workout, FitBit and Stop, Breathe & Think.

: Mate 9 with Amazon Alexa helps travelers stay fit with access to skills like 7-Minute Workout, FitBit and Stop, Breathe & Think. News : Mate 9 with Amazon Alexa is a convenient way to stay informed with access to news anytime via Flash Briefings from NPR, CNBC, Reuters, Fox News, The Skimm, WSJ, AP, BBC, CNN, and many more.

: Mate 9 with Amazon Alexa is a convenient way to stay informed with access to news anytime via Flash Briefings from NPR, CNBC, Reuters, Fox News, The Skimm, WSJ, AP, BBC, CNN, and many more. Entertainment: Mate 9 with Amazon Alexa puts entertainment in reach with access to a wide array of podcasts and Audible content.

Some Amazon Alexa skills are not available at launch time, including setting timers and alarms, music and movie controls, and geotracking. Huawei stated that there are more than 10,000 skills available for Amazon Alexa and many will continue to roll out for the Mate 9.

Alexa for the Mate 9 is launching first in the US with further rollout in the works in cooperation with Amazon.

Further ZDNet Huawei Mate 9 coverage