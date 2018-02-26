Nokia acquires mesh Wi-Fi networking firm Unium

Nokia has announced plans to acquire Unium in what may be a key ingredient of the firm's plans to dominate the home Wi-Fi market.

The tech giant announced the acquisition on Sunday as Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, enters full swing.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2002, Seattle-based Unium develops carrier-grade mesh networking applications in both enterprise and consumer environments.

While standard Wi-Fi routers often suffer from weakening signals due to the distance between connecting devices and hubs, as well as obstructing objects, the infrastructure of mesh Wi-Fi aims to blanket spaces with the same, strong signal and eradicate dead spots altogether.

Companies have touted mesh Wi-Fi as a critical application of future smart homes as mesh topography can also prevent bottlenecks occurring when multiple devices are connected and operating at the same time -- a requirement for the wide array of Internet of Things (IoT) devices now entering our homes.

Unium's plug-and-play mesh Wi-Fi works on these principles and can offer Gigabit wireless connectivity as well as support Ethernet standards.

According to the company, the Unium Wi-Fi software analyzes the capabilities and performance of every device connecting to Wi-Fi -- such as smartphones, PCs, and tablets -- in order to "optimize each connection and provide a tailored customer experience."

The startup raised $26.7 million in funding before the acquisition. Customers have included Google Fiber and the US Department of Defense.

Nokia says that Unium's software will complement Nokia's own end-to-end Wi-Fi solutions portfolio. In addition, the firm will support Nokia's business vision of strengthening its position in the home Wi-Fi market.

"We look forward to having the Unium team join us," said Federico Guillén, president of Nokia's Fixed Networks business group. "The home networking market is booming and whole-home Wi-Fi is a key enabler for this."

"Today's Wi-Fi solutions still have serious issues with sticky clients, interference, coverage gaps and capacity issues," the executive added. "With Unium inside, our Nokia Wi-Fi solution will deliver an unmatched user experience, going beyond what standard mesh Wi-Fi solutions deliver today."

Nokia is steaming ahead with developing its connectivity business, and at the same time, Nokia licensee HMD Global took to the stage at WMC to outline a fresh range of Nokia-branded mobile devices.

The new Android devices are the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 and Nokia 1.

The deal is expected to close in the Q1 2018.

