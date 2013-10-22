Nokia announces Lumia 1520 and 1320, Instagram finally coming to Windows Phone

Image: Nokia

Nokia World is taking place in Abu Dhabi today and they just announced two new smartphones, the Lumia 1520 and 1320. Both devices come with six inch displays, but the 1320 won't be launching in the US.

Nokia Lumia 1520

The Nokia Lumia 1520 is the newest flagship model that has internal specifications finally beating out what we see on the Android platform. Microsoft enabled this advanced hardware through its recent GDR 3 update . Specifications of the Lumia 1520 include:

Windows Phone 8 with Update 3





6 inch full HD 1080p LCD, ClearBlack, super sensitive touch, Gorilla Glass 2





PureView 20 megapixel camera with Zeiss Optics, dual LED flash, and OIS





Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 (2.2GHz Quad Core)





2GB RAM





32GB internal storage and microSD card slot





3400 mAh (integrated) with built-in wireless charging





Colors: Yellow, white, black, glossy red





Estimate price of $749 with no subsidy

The larger 1080p display brings another column of Live Tiles to the Start screen. A new flip case props the 1520 up for media viewing.

Image: Nokia

It's great to see Nokia using the latest Snapdragon 800 processor and given the light weight of Windows Phone 8 I am sure this smartphone will fly. The camera is not as advanced as the Lumia 1020, but it looks like they reached a good balance in terms of high end optics and capability.

I have to say I am quite surprised by the inclusion of microSD, but know that many people have been asking for it on these high end models. I'm also a huge fan of Qi wireless charging technology.

Nokia Lumia 1320

The Lumia 1320 also has a six inch display, but it has a 720p resolution and will be priced less than the 1520. It is designed for markets outside the US, but does come with all of the great Nokia Lumia applications and services.

The Lumia 1320 will be available in orange, yellow, white, and black with a non-subsidized price of $339. The market focus is China, Vietnam, India, and Europe.

New applications

One of the most asked about apps, Instagram, is coming to Windows Phone in a few weeks. There is already an excellent third party client, 6tag, that I use, but it is always good to get the official app our there for consumers too.

Flipboard is also coming soon to Windows Phone. I use it daily on my HTC One and look forward to seeing it on my Lumia 1020.