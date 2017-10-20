Nokia partners with AWS on cloud migration, 5G and IoT strategies

Nokia has announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in a bid to improve cloud migration and software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) services for enterprises, along with working across the development of 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) use cases.

The agreement will involve collaboration across four areas: Nokia and AWS creating new 5G and edge cloud strategies and guidance including reference architectures; the companies commercialising IoT use cases using AWS Greengrass, Amazon Machine Learning, Nokia Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), and the Nokia Impact platform; Nokia providing consulting, design, integration, migration, and operation for infrastructure and applications for service providers' AWS implementation; and Nokia and AWS working on integration between Nokia's Nuage Networks SD-WAN service and AWS, with a "single pane of glass" hybrid environment planned.

The partnership was formed because of the need for "tighter integration" between networking and IT infrastructure, Nokia chief strategy officer Kathrin Buvac said.

"Our collaboration with AWS will accelerate the migration of service provider applications to the cloud and enable us to forge new opportunities together by delivering on next-generation connectivity and cloud services," Buvac said.

"This is a wide-ranging collaboration, spanning our services capabilities in application migration, SD-WAN from Nuage Networks, 5G, and IoT, allowing new growth opportunities for our top customers across both the service provider and large enterprise market segments."

According to Nokia, communications service providers and enterprises "need solutions to address the connectivity needs of cloud-based applications such as optimising latency, virtualised network and routing services, and solutions for the IoT".

"Large enterprises require fully managed connectivity to access cloud infrastructure, and fully integrated IoT and analytics solutions to enhance their productivity and ease of digitalisation," Nokia added.

Nokia has also been engaged in collaboration with Intel on pre-standard 5G radio technologies, networking solutions, and interoperability, with Nokia Oceania head of Industry and Enterprise Gary Conway last week labelling 5G as more than just the next evolution of the traditional network, but rather an enabler of accelerating industrial transformation.

"5G is specifically being designed to cater for the tens of billions of devices expected for our automated future," Conway said.

"It will also provide low-latency connections for the most advanced real-time applications such as precision machine control in robotic surgery. Importantly, 5G will take advantage of unlicensed spectrum, which means wireless private networks will be readily achievable."

Nokia is engaged with around 40 operators globally on 5G trials, including with Vodafone and Optus in Australia, and StarHub and M1 in Singapore.

During the Vodafone Australia trial, Nokia attained average combined download and upload speeds of around 4.84Gbps and latency of 2.8 milliseconds by using 8x8 Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (8x8 MIMO) and 64 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM) technologies across the 4.5GHz spectrum band, with 200MHz cell bandwidth.

The StarHub trial in November last year saw Nokia attain similar 4.3Gbps speeds and latency of 1ms over centimetre-wave (cmWave) frequency between the 3GHz and 30GHz bands using the Nokia AirScale platform, while M1 and Nokia used 5G to display 1ms latency in robots.

These 5G trials followed StarHub and Nokia's demonstration of 600Mbps data transmission speeds over 4G using 4x4 MIMO and carrier aggregation.

Nokia's 5G equipment and solutions are also being used by AT&T in its Indiana, Texas, and Michigan trials, while Verizon relies on Nokia for its 11 pre-commercial 5G trial networks in Atlanta, Georgia; Bernardsville, New Jersey; Brockton, Massachusetts; Dallas, Texas; Denver, Colorado; Houston, Texas; Miami, Florida; Sacramento, California; Seattle, Washington; and Washington DC.

Nokia is also deploying small cells with carriers to increase the density of networks as a precursor to 5G.

"Operators must be able to optimise how they on-board individual sites more quickly, how they reduce costs, and how they respond to unique site requirements," Nokia head of Oceania Ray Owen said in June.

"A coordinated approach to small cell site identification, design, and deployment, bringing together Nokia's technology in a modular approach with a broader industry engineering and services ecosystem, will be a significant benefit to operators bolstering their existing infrastructure and planning for the more ubiquitous network fabric that will be required with 5G."

After unveiling its 5G First product in February, Nokia told ZDNet that it will use its network function virtualisation (NFV) and 4.9G solutions to enable telecommunications operators' early adoption of 5G.

5G First provides an end-to-end 5G product stack for operators featuring Nokia's cloud radio access network (RAN) product, as well as its AirScale Massive MIMO adaptive antennas for the 3.5GHz, 4.5GHz, 28GHz, and 39GHz frequency bands.

On IoT, Nokia is working with global carriers on trialling and deploying narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) networks, including with KT, Vodafone NZ, and M1, and earlier this year announced its smart cities framework to enable the implementation of larger-scale IoT projects by governments.

In February, Nokia told ZDNet that it is "investing substantially" in IoT platforms and systems while driving their uptake across governments.

